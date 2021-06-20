STOCKTON (CBS13) – Investigators are searching for a suspect who fired a shotgun into a Stockton home overnight injuring two people, police said on Sunday.
The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday along the 1900 block of Del Rio Drive in the Civic District.
According to the Stockton Police Department, a 36-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were sitting inside of the location when an unknown suspect walked up to the front door and fired the shotgun through it.
The man was hit by several pellets and the woman was hit in the face with shattered glass, police said. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was only described as a Hispanic man wearing dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting or has information on it is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.