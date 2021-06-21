TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say three tragic incidents across two Tuolumne County waterways this weekend highlights the importance of taking safety measures when out on lakes this summer.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says there were three apparent drownings this weekend.
Exactly when the drownings happened this weekend was not detailed, but deputies say the incidents happened at Lake Don Pedro and New Melones Lake.
Recovery efforts are now underway for the victims, the sheriff's office says. Amador County authorities are helping in the effort.
The sheriff’s office says they’ve already dealt with seven reported drownings in Tuolumne County waterways since May, and two other near-drownings.
All the incidents have happened at either Gods Bath, Rainbow Pools, New Melones Lake, or Lake Don Pedro.
Visitors are urged to wear life jackets when near waterways and to become familiar with all boating safety rules.