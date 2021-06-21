STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are looking for the suspect after a shooting at a rooftop bar in Stockton left one man dead over the weekend.
Stockton police say officers responded along the 100 block of N. El Dorado Street just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at the BellaVista rooftop bar.
Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, police say.
The victim was 27-years-old. His name has not been released.
Some sort of disturbance led up to the shooting, police say, but no motive has been established at this point. No description of a suspect has been given yet.
Stockton police are urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call detectives at (209) 937-8377, or to leave a tip with Stockton Crime Stoppers.