By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are looking for the suspect after a shooting at a rooftop bar in Stockton left one man dead over the weekend.

Stockton police say officers responded along the 100 block of N. El Dorado Street just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at the BellaVista rooftop bar.

Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, police say.

The victim was 27-years-old. His name has not been released.

Some sort of disturbance led up to the shooting, police say, but no motive has been established at this point. No description of a suspect has been given yet.

Stockton police are urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call detectives at (209) 937-8377, or to leave a tip with Stockton Crime Stoppers.