KINGS BEACH (CBS13) — An attempted murder suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kings Beach early Sunday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 3:30 a.m., they got a call from a resident along Bear Street and Rainbow Avenue who said they were woken up by what sounded like at least five gunshots outside.

Deputies say the resident also reported seeing a car speed off just after the shooting.

At least five shell casings were found by deputies who responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office says. Later, investigators also identified a person who said they were fired at by the suspect during an argument.

Exactly what led up to the argument wasn’t detailed, but the bullets reportedly went over the victim’s head.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Incline Village resident Samuel Navarro. Deputies spotted Navarro driving in the Kings Beach area early Monday morning and tried to pull him over, but he allegedly got out and ran.

Navarro was eventually caught and arrested, however. A handgun that matched the one used in Sunday’s shooting was found in his car – along with 17 grams of methamphetamine. He has been booked into jail and is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, and resisting arrest.