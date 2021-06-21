COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Neighbors say a high-speed chase preceded a car crashing into a south Sacramento home early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. along Palmer House Drive.

A suspect was leading a high-speed chase down the road when they lost control – first taking out a security fence to one house, then slamming into several cars at another house.

Both the garage and house of the neighboring home suffered some damage in the crash as well.

The driver, who neighbors say looked to be intoxicated, was taken to the hospital after the crash. Their condition was not released

In total, five cars plus the suspect’s vehicle were damaged – along with the fence, garage and home – in the crash.