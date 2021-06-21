SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Neighbors say a high-speed chase preceded a car crashing into a south Sacramento home early Monday morning.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. along Palmer House Drive.READ MORE: Man Killed In Shooting At Stockton Rooftop Bar
READ MORE: California Weighs Extending Eviction Protections Past June
Overnight crash on PalmerHouse in South Sac. Residents says hi speed chase took out 5 cars and a security fence. Damage to garage and house too. Driver transported to hospital. @GoodDaySac @GoodDayTraffic @CBSSacramento @DinaKupfer @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/lyhzsnp96N
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 21, 2021
A suspect was leading a high-speed chase down the road when they lost control – first taking out a security fence to one house, then slamming into several cars at another house.
Both the garage and house of the neighboring home suffered some damage in the crash as well.
The driver, who neighbors say looked to be intoxicated, was taken to the hospital after the crash. Their condition was not releasedMORE NEWS: 'It Really Doesn't Feel Real': Sister Of UC Davis Grad Killed In Russia Searches For Answers
In total, five cars plus the suspect’s vehicle were damaged – along with the fence, garage and home – in the crash.