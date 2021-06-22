Fireworks Sellers Warning Of Shortage This YearThere's growing concern that there may not be enough fireworks this year to meet consumer demand, It's the latest problem being blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 hours ago

Lodi Cyclist Planning Cross-Country Bike Ride For Good CausesCyclist Kelly O'Keefe dubbed his cross-country trip Ride For 5, raising awareness about five organizations close to his heart. He plans to ride from S.F. to Savannah, GA.

2 hours ago

Fire Lookout Towers Serve Important Role During Fire SeasonHot, dry drought conditions have been so bad this year, leading firefighting efforts to start earlier than usual. That includes the ‘eyes in the sky,’ who staff lookout towers across the state.

2 hours ago

Man Gets Stuck Under SUV In South Lake TahoeA man was stuck under his SUV for nearly an hour in South Lake Tahoe. He called 9-1-1 after crawling under the vehicle and got stuck under his Lincoln Navigator. Police eventually found him a few blocks north of the Heavenly Ski Resort parking lot. No word on his condition.

3 hours ago

Grass Fire Breaks Out Near Ikea In West SacramentoCrews in West Sacramento battled a fire in the area of Rice and Glide streets in Sacramento. No one was injured. There were two other significant fires in our region.

3 hours ago