COVID Update: Dr. Fauci Warns Of Delta Variant Of COVID-19Dr. Fauci said the variant originated in India and has spread throughout the United States. The U.S. will fall short of it's goal to vaccinate 70% of all Americans by July 4. Seventy percent have received at least one of the shots. The lagging age group is between 18-26.

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 6/22/21Enjoy the next few days of double-digit temperatures because triple digits are returning later this week.

Friends And Collegues Remember Vitalina Joga, Waitress Gunned Down In RosevilleFriends and colleagues say Vitalina Joga, 51, was the life of the party, and full of color. Her second family was at the place where she worked for seven years. Roseville police say Johnnie Jordan, 48, walked into the House of Oliver restaurant on Monday and shot and killed Joga.

Turlock Man Accused Of Twice Setting Fire To Home With Kids InsideA Turlock man is behind bars, accused of trying to start a home on fire. Police say he targeted the home once in May and again in June. After the second incident, a Turlock PD detective identified the suspect as J.D. Dwaine Lucas, 37, of Turlock. He was located and taken into custody without incident.

Northern California Skydiver Facing Charges After Allegedly Giving Unauthorized CoursesA Northern California skydiver is facing criminal charges after they allegedly gave unauthorized courses. Forty--six-year-old Robert Allen Pooley faces four charges of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft as fed say he force the signature pretending he still had a teaching certificate. His credentials were suspended in 2015. A skydiving instructor he reportedly gave lessons to died a year later in a tandem jump along with an 18-year-old.

