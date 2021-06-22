COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
MODESTO (CBS13) – The officer-involved shooting death of Eloy Gonzalez last year was ruled as justified.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager made the announcement Tuesday.

Gonzales was shot by deputies on September 27, 2020 after he resisted arrest and attacked deputies with a hatchet, according to deputies.

The incident started just before 5 a.m. after authorities received reports of a silent burglary alarm in the 800 block of Business Park Drive.

Gonzalez, a Hispanic man in his 40s, was found outside of the business and got into a scuffle with deputies while they attempted to arrest him. He was shot by deputies and died later at the hospital but not before he injured two of the deputies.

Both deputies were also taken to the hospital and were released after being treated.