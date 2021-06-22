STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officer Jimmy Inn’s body camera footage that showed him being fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call has been released.
The incident happened back in May along the 4400 block of La Cresta Way in Stockton.
Officer Inn was dispatched to the call and arrived at the home just after 10 a.m. As seen in the body camera footage, Inn knocks on the security door to the home and then stands off to the side.
A voice from inside the home can then be heard saying “Hey police.” The suspect, 30-year-old Lance Lowe, then opens the door and almost immediately opens fire.
Inn falls to the ground and multiple gunshots could then be heard in the body camera footage.
As previously detailed by police, Lowe exchanged gunfire with another officer before running back into the home. Lowe later re-emerged from the home holding his 8-year-old son by the neck. A bystander then runs in, tackles Lowe, and frees the boy. Officers then shot and killed Lowe.
Officer Inn left behind a wife, who is also a police officer, as well as three children.