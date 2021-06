Turlock Family Allegedly Targeted Twice By Suspected ArsonistThe family says they found a fire on the outside of their home and put it out, but didn't think anything of it. Then they were hit again, this time, the device was found on the roof of their home. A detective says the same suspect is behind both incidents.

10 minutes ago

Critical Blood Shortage Impacts PatientsBlood shortages across the nation, including in Northern California, are impacting hospital blood supplies. The American Red Cross is responsible for 40 percent of the nation's blood supply. The organization is now making a plea to encourage everyone who is eligible to donate blood.

21 minutes ago

Police Searching For Gunman In Deadly North Sacramento Double ShootingPolice say a woman called 9-1-1 saying she'd been shot. Deputies arrived to find the injured woman along with a man dead from multiple wounds.

32 minutes ago

Friend Says Vitalina Joga Was Working Towards Real Estate LicenseA beloved member of the Roseville community was shot and killed Monday by a man who her friends are identifying as her ex-fiancé. As the community mourns, questions are swirling about a restraining order and why the suspect was able to get his hands on a firearm.

58 minutes ago

Video Shows Man Ramming Truck Into Sheriff's Department Vehicles In DenairThe Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office released new video of a man having a mental health emergency. He's accused of intentionally driving into a sheriff's department command post. Deputies responded to a call of the suicidal man and the 39-year-old appeared to be armed with a rifle and a knife and tell us they tried to de-escalate, but he did not surrender and left his home driving a pickup truck over 100 miles per hour into the command post. Deputies were able to run to safety in a nearby orchard and none of the deputies were hurt.

2 hours ago