SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One man has died after a shooting in the Tahoe Park neighborhood of Sacramento early Tuesday morning, police say.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the area of 11th Avenue and 59th Street to investigate a report of a shooting.READ MORE: Crews Battle Fire At North Highlands Building For 2nd Time In 2 Months
At the scene, a man who had been shot was found.READ MORE: Northbound Highway 99 Lanes Back Open Near Elk Grove After Crash
That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not been released.MORE NEWS: Man Allegedly Behind Bizarre Attack In Carmichael Shot By Victim's Wife
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, and no suspect information has been released at this point.