TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Turlock man is behind bars, accused of trying to start a home on fire. Police say he targeted the home once in May and again in June.

The latest happened on June 2 around 8:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Sunnyside Drive. A Turlock resident noticed a fire at a home across the street. They then went to the home and woke up the residents. There were three adults and three children inside the home at the time. All six were able to get out safely, according to a Turlock Police Department statement.

Turlock police and firefighters responded to the fire. Firefighters determined that the fire had been caused by an incendiary device.

Police say they learned that there was a previous fire that occurred at the residence on May 24, 2021, that the residents extinguished themselves and didn’t report to authorities.

The family told CBS13 they had no idea they were being targeted. In fact, they thought the first fire was an accident until police uncovered disturbing evidence.

It was determined that fire was also caused by an incendiary device that was found on the roof of the house.

On June 21, 2021, Turlock Police Department Detective Gina Giovacchini identified the suspect as J.D. Dwaine Lucas, 37, of Turlock. He was located and taken into custody without incident.

The family said they know Lucas.

Lucas was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and charged with eight felonies, including two counts of arson on an inhabited dwelling, and six counts of willful harm or injury to a child.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Gina Giovacchini by calling (209) 668-6539.

Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.