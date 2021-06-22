Video Shows Man Ramming Truck Into Sheriff's Department Vehicles In DenairThe Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office released new video of a man having a mental health emergency. He's accused of intentionally driving into a sheriff's department command post. Deputies responded to a call of the suicidal man and the 39-year-old appeared to be armed with a rifle and a knife and tell us they tried to de-escalate, but he did not surrender and left his home driving a pickup truck over 100 miles per hour into the command post. Deputies were able to run to safety in a nearby orchard and none of the deputies were hurt.

23 minutes ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 6/22/21The top stories from the Sacramento region.

47 minutes ago

Man Suspected Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Shot By Security Guard In SalidaPrivate security officers confronted the man at a school in Salida and tried to arrest him. He got away, got into his truck and allegedly dragged a security guard. Fearing for their lives, one of the guards shot at the suspect before the suspect ran off into an orchard. He later showed up at the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He faces grand theft and assault charges.

3 hours ago

COVID Update: Dr. Fauci Warns Of Delta Variant Of COVID-19Dr. Fauci said the variant originated in India and has spread throughout the United States. The U.S. will fall short of it's goal to vaccinate 70% of all Americans by July 4. Seventy percent have received at least one of the shots. The lagging age group is between 18-26.

4 hours ago

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 6/22/21Enjoy the next few days of double-digit temperatures because triple digits are returning later this week.

4 hours ago