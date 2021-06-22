ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A beloved member of the Roseville community was shot and killed Monday by a man who her friends are identifying as her ex-fiance.

As the community mourns, questions are swirling about a restraining order and why the suspect was able to get his hands on a firearm.

“I can just see her smiling everywhere,” said Sandra Daniels.

She says Vitalina Joga, the victim of the shooting, was a friend to everyone she served in the restaurant and outside of it.

“She would ask me for help and she would help me more than I helped her,” she said.

A mentor to Vitalina, Sandra Daniels, says she was working towards her real estate license.

“She’s like, ‘that’s what I want to do,’” she said.

Joga’s goal was to quit the restaurant job and spend more time with her family.

“Everything was for her daughter. Vita is all about family,” she said.

Joga’s daughter is now without her mom, who was allegedly killed on Monday by a person friends are calling an ex-fiancé, 48-year-old Johnnie Jordan.

“In this particular instance…this case highlights…the dangers associated with gun violence in domestic violence cases,” said Ali Kephart, with WEAVE, an organization that helps survivors of domestic violence.

The suspect had a court appearance in Placer County on Monday, facing charges for a previous incident. Instead of driving to the courtroom, he drove to this dining room and allegedly killed Vitalina, who days earlier filed a restraining order against him.

We asked WEAVE if the suspect was allowed to have a firearm after being served.

“He would have been obligated by law to relinquish any firearms or ammunition that he had in his possession. Obviously, he didn’t do that,” said Kephart.

Jordan was taken into custody by Roseville police and is being held at the Placer County Jail.

It’s unclear what charged the suspect will face. Placer County district attorney says they will likely make that announcement in the coming days.