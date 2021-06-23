SONORA (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting at a Sonora-area mobile home park Wednesday morning.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Cascade Mobile Home Park just before 8 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
Two victims were found at the scene, deputies say; both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say a suspect is in custody, but the suspect's name has not been released.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.