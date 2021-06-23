ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The man accused of killing a Roseville waitress on the job faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.
It was brief. Johnnie Jordan, 48, was appointed a public defender, with a new court date set for next week.READ MORE: Husband Pleads Guilty To 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Wife Heather Gumina Waters In El Dorado County
Jordan was in an anti-suicide vest and wearing a mask below his nose.
He’s accused of walking into the House of Oliver along Douglas Boulevard on Monday and murdering waitress Vitalina Joga, 51. Employees said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside the restaurant as they were preparing for the dinner rush.READ MORE: Group Calls For Yuba River Cleanup As Debris From Old Highway 70 Bridge Becomes Visible
Friends say Jordan and Joga were once engaged and she had a restraining order against him.
Outside the courthouse, the district attorney didn’t talk specifics of this case, but he did say it’s heartbreaking and frustrating when restraining orders are violated.
“We trust in the system, and when the system doesn’t work and victims suffer at the hands of the abusers, it shakes our faith in the system,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.MORE NEWS: 'It Felt Like A Haunted House:' Sparks Fly Through Carmichael Homes After Transformer Breaks
Some family members showed up to court Wednesday. Jordan missed a court appearance on domestic violence charges the morning of the shooting. The judge ordered him to stay in jail until at least next week, when he faces another judge on that case, too.