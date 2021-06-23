NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Investigators made an arrest Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a man in North Highlands in early May, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Patrick Lavell Noied, 20, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges and without bail.READ MORE: Husband Pleads Guilty To 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Wife Heather Gumina Waters In El Dorado County
Noied is accused of fatally shooting Tayler Jon Wellman, 29, on the night of May 5 along Amber Lane near College Oak Drive.READ MORE: Group Calls For Yuba River Cleanup As Debris From Old Highway 70 Bridge Becomes Visible
Initial reports on the night of the shooting were of a person who had collapsed in the area and appeared to be bleeding, deputies said. Deputies soon discovered that Wellman had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Wellman died at the scene.MORE NEWS: 'It Felt Like A Haunted House:' Sparks Fly Through Carmichael Homes After Transformer Breaks
Noied is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 24.