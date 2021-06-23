COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:pets, Sacramento News, Sacramento SPCA

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento SPCA is celebrating the opening of a brand new animal hospital Wednesday morning.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide low-cost spay and neuter services for people at their location on Florin Perkins Road.

READ MORE: Call Kurtis: Lincoln Couple Fined $350 For Car They Sold 5 Years Ago

SPCA officials say the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for more veterinary services as people rushed to adopt pets.

READ MORE: Newsom Wants To Pay All Back Rent Owed By Low-Income Californians Using Pandemic Relief Funds

That – coupled with a lack of clinic space and shortage of veterinary staff – makes the new care center even more important, the foundation says.

MORE NEWS: 3.6-Magnitude Quake Centered Near Kingvale Shakes High Country

The new facility will also double surgery capacity and decrease the number of unwanted animals that enter public shelters.