SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento SPCA is celebrating the opening of a brand new animal hospital Wednesday morning.
The state-of-the-art facility will provide low-cost spay and neuter services for people at their location on Florin Perkins Road.
SPCA officials say the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for more veterinary services as people rushed to adopt pets.
That – coupled with a lack of clinic space and shortage of veterinary staff – makes the new care center even more important, the foundation says.
The new facility will also double surgery capacity and decrease the number of unwanted animals that enter public shelters.