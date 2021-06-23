CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Citrus Heights police on Wednesday were called to a neighborhood where a man allegedly fired multiple gunshots and barricaded himself inside of a home.
Investigators said the suspect's mother reported that her son, in his 50s, was dealing with a mental health crisis.
The scene was in the area of Heritage Meadow and Fox Meadow lanes. As of around 2:30 p.m., the suspect was still believed to be in the home and alone.
He reportedly fired a few rounds into the air and at one point pointed the weapon at officers who responded to the scene, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more details as they become available.