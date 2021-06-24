DAVIS (CBS13) – Davis police on Thursday were asking the public for help in identifying a woman suffering from amnesia who is unable to tell them who she is.
The woman is safe and is in the care of medical professionals, the Davis Police Department said.
She reportedly wandered into the backyard of a Davis resident’s home on May 30 and appeared confused. She was taken to the hospital and admitted for treatment. Davis police said she appeared to be in good health and was uninjured when found.
Despite following up on several leads, investigators have been unable to identify her. Fingerprints and computer checks also came up unsuccessful.
“I’ve never had anything like this. Like I said, we’ve had injuries where people are disoriented,” said Davis Deputy Police Chief Paul Doroshov. “We’ve had other times and we’ve never had it last this long to where we could not connect the person to a record of some sort.”
Davis police said the woman (pictured right) has provided several names and different birthdates, but she reportedly believes she came from the east coast. One of the names provided was Ruth Pearlman.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Davis Police Department so she can be reunited with friends and family.