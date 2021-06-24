ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — It’s a Make-a-Wish request that the whole family could enjoy. A group of businesses delivered for a special needs boy in Roseville who loves car washes.

Twelve-year-old Elias Mirador got his very own backyard Quick Quack Car Wash.

“It’s just so amazing to have all this support … Everybody who put a hand in this, we’re so thankful,” said Elias’ mother Jonah Mirador.

Elias suffers from a severe form of epilepsy.

“He was diagnosed around age five and he has basically regressed in all areas of development,” said Jonah.

He loves anything to do with water, from showers to car washes.

“With the bubbles, the lights, the end with the fans – he loves it all. We have a monthly pass and he watches it on Youtube as well,” Jonah said.

So they decided to ask the Make-a-Wish foundation for something he could enjoy with his three siblings. That was four years ago.

“This is a really unique wish, kind of a project that took a life on its own – and certainly during the pandemic we weren’t sure how we were going to do this,” said Jennifer Stolo, president of the Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada.

They moved from the Bay and bought this Taylor Morrison home in Roseville with a huge backyard.

“We knew we wanted something in the backyard – a splash pad – and they came up with this!” Jonah said.

The builder teamed up with Quick Quack Car Wash to design it.

“We tried to figure out ways to make it fun for everyone, whether it was converting the center section for a dance party or making sure the bubbles were really big in certain areas,” said Matt Nichols with Quick Quack.

There were a lot of permits and persistence needed for the project, but their patience paid off.

“We can’t take him out that often; he can’t go to water parks. So to have one in our backyard essentially where he can go in for 15 minutes … it’s honestly amazing,” Jonah said.