PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville man faces dozens of charges for allegedly having 27 pit bulls on his property that were used for dog fighting, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Thursday
Carlos Villasenor, 38, was indicted on 27 counts of possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture.
The dogs were seized during a search warrant that was served on June 17, the DOJ said. Many of the dogs had untreated health conditions and one had injuries to its face consistent with injuries suffered from an attack with another dog. Paperwork was found that shoed Villasenor owned dogs used in dog fighting.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office previously said the dogs were being bred and sold to fight.
Officials said items related to dog fighting were found on the property, including a breeding stand, treadmills, and vet supplies like skin staplers, antibiotics, syringes and IV bags.
If convicted, Villasenor could be sentenced to five years in prison and receive a fine of up to $250,000, in addition to having to pay restitution for the rehabilitation and care of the dogs.
“This investigation and indictment should send a strong zero-tolerance message to those individuals who traffic in inflicting pain and suffering on animals,” said Patricia Contreras, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General. “We appreciate the commitment of our federal partners in pursuing these purveyors of death who operate animal fighting ventures.”