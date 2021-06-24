MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A Marysville store has had its liquor license revoked by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
On Thursday, ABC announced that it had posted a notice of indefinite suspension at Super Star Market along East 12th Street. Agents with the department say they found several violations at the store – including the alleged sales of illegal drug paraphernalia.
Agents also alleged that the store had sold alcohol to minors several times. Further, the store is suspected of receiving stolen property.
Investigators have also linked a September 2020 crash involving several young teenagers to the store. Agents allege that several minors bought alcohol at Super Star Market before the crash.
Alcohol sales at the store are now immediately prohibited, ABC says.
The owner of the store will have 180 days to transfer the liquor license to someone else who is acceptable to ABC.