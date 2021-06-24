MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash in Modesto on Thursday morning.
The scene is along Oakdale Road, north of Scenic Drive.
Modesto police say two vehicles – a truck and a car – were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. Officers confirm that at least one person has died.
Traffic is expected to be heavily impacted through the morning as officers continue to investigate the scene.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.