CERES (CBS13) — A Ceres man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his own brother to death, police say.
Ceres police say, Wednesday night, officers responded to a home along 2300 block of Sixth Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Officers found the 60-year-old stabbing victim lying in front of the house.READ MORE: 2 People Rescued After Rollover Crash On WB I-80 In North Sacramento
The man had a puncture wound to his torso, officers say; he was unresponsive and not breathing by the time first responders arrived. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Deputies: Man Accused Of Shooting ‘Many’ Rounds At Ex At Sonora Mobile Home Park
Officers believe the brother of the man, 66-year-old Ceres resident Norman Krantz, stabbed him during a fight. He was arrested at the scene and was later booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.MORE NEWS: Federal Unemployment Benefits Ending Early In Many States
Krantz is facing homicide charges, police say. Exactly what led up to the fight and stabbing is unclear.