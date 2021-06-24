SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fire crews had to rescue two people from a rollover crash off Interstate 80 in North Sacramento late Thursday morning.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears a sedan and a box truck were involved.
UPDATE, Westbound I-80 at Marysville Blvd: Two patients extricated from vehicle, transported to area hospitals. Injuries unknown. Fire crews will be clearing the scene shortly, traffic impacts will continue, find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/VMLVHwhezj
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 24, 2021
First responders say the sedan ended up rolling over, eventually coming to a rest on the shoulder of the freeway. Due to the damage sustained in the crash, firefighters had to extricate two people out of the sedan.
Drivers should expect a delay through the early afternoon hours due to the crash.