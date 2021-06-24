ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — From baby pigs to carnival rides and fried food, the Placer County Fair returns to Roseville on Thursday.
The 83rd annual fair runs through Sunday at the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville – and is one of the first to return in California after the pandemic.
Fairgoers can expect all the usual delights, but organizers say this year’s event is also creating jobs and generating some much-needed revenue to fair vendors and businesses in the region.
It will be open from 5 p.m. to till 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.