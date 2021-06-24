SONORA (CBS13) — Authorities say a man shot “many” rounds at his ex and an acquaintance as they pulled up to a Sonora-area mobile home park on Wednesday.
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Cascade Mobile Home Park just before 8 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
Deputies were pointed to the suspect, 62-year-old Sonora resident James Christopher, as soon as they got to the scene. Two victims were also found in a car parked near the scene.
Investigators believe Christopher and one of the victims had previously been in a relationship and lived together. It's unclear when that relationship ended, but that morning the ex and an acquaintance showed up at the home. Christopher was waiting on the front porch with a pistol, deputies say.
As the pair pulled up, Christopher opened fire at the car. Deputies say many rounds were fired, but it’s unclear how many.
The pair in the car escaped with just minor injuries, deputies say.
Christopher was arrested and is now facing charges of attempted murder, felony domestic battery and willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.