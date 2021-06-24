SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The search is on for whoever is drugging people’s drinks in South Lake Tahoe.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said multiple people have been hospitalized this week after consuming tainted beverages.READ MORE: High School Graduate Helps Put Out House Fire On Commencement Night In Sacramento County
It’s unclear at this point exactly where this is happening and investigators aren’t naming any specific bars or restaurants.READ MORE: Davis Police Seek Public's Help In Identifying Woman With Amnesia
Until they catch a suspect, police are urging people not to leave their drinks unattended.MORE NEWS: Sacramento County Resident Says Neighbor's 'Exotic' Backyard Bird Cries Incessantly
No further information was released.