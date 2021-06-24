COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:South Lake Tahoe News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The search is on for whoever is drugging people’s drinks in South Lake Tahoe.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said multiple people have been hospitalized this week after consuming tainted beverages.

READ MORE: High School Graduate Helps Put Out House Fire On Commencement Night In Sacramento County

It’s unclear at this point exactly where this is happening and investigators aren’t naming any specific bars or restaurants.

READ MORE: Davis Police Seek Public's Help In Identifying Woman With Amnesia

Until they catch a suspect, police are urging people not to leave their drinks unattended.

MORE NEWS: Sacramento County Resident Says Neighbor's 'Exotic' Backyard Bird Cries Incessantly

No further information was released.