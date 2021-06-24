TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Eastbound Interstate 80 in the high Sierra is blocked due to a jackknifed big rig, authorities say.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday near the Donner Rest Area.
READ MORE: Marysville Store’s Liquor License Revoked After Alleged Sales To Minors
UPDATE: ETO is 7 p.m. @CHP_Truckee https://t.co/XaFJ3c5CAk
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 24, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a Walmart big rig was involved and ended up jackknifed.
Thunderstorms were expected to roll through the high country on Thursday, bringing some possibility of isolated showers, but it’s not yet clear if that contributed to the crash.
No injuries have been reported.
Caltrans says they don't expect the eastbound side of Interstate 80 to reopen at Donner Summit until 7 p.m. Traffic is being turned at Kingvale.
Updates to follow.