ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville restaurant is back open on Friday, four days after an employee was shot and killed on the job.
The House of Oliver has been closed since waitress Vita Joga was killed there Monday afternoon.
Police arrested 48-year-old Johnnie Jordan for the shooting. While police wouldn’t comment on if the pair knew each other, friends told CBS13 that the suspect is Joga’s ex-fiancé.
A memorial remains outside the restaurant.
The owner of the restaurant posted on social media thanking the community for their support and says they are trying to honor Joga by raising funds for organizations against domestic violence.
Jordan was also scheduled to appear in Placer Superior Court on the day of the shooting to face charges from a May 7 incident.
Joga was 51. She had worked at House of Oliver for seven years.