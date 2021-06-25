COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings fans will have the chance to score tickets and team swag in a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled at the Golden 1 Center this weekend.

The clinic – which will be hosted by the team, Kaiser Permanente, and Sacramento County Public Health – is set to happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People who get their vaccine at the clinic can enter a raffle that could win them Kings tickets, tickets to upcoming concerts at the Golden 1 Center, and autographed merchandise from the Kings.

Vaccinated fans will also have the chance to get a look at the Kings Locker Room and Esports Training Facility.

The clinic is being held near the grand entrance of the Golden 1 Center.