MEYERS (CBS13) — A bear that reportedly attacked someone in their Meyers home this week has been found and euthanized, authorities say.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s says, Thursday night, a Meyers resident reported that they had shot a bear in self-defense after the animal got inside their home and attacked them. The bear was reportedly bleeding when it left the home, the resident said.READ MORE: Kings Fans Could Win Tickets, Swag At COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Scheduled At Golden 1 Center On Saturday
Fish and Wildlife was alerted about the incident and started searching for the bear, but initially couldn’t find it.READ MORE: California To Pay $5.2B To Cover Lower-Income Residents' Unpaid Rent During COVID Pandemic
At some point Friday morning, the bear was located by Fish and Wildlife. It was gravely wounded, authorities say, and had to be euthanized.
It’s unclear how old the bear was.MORE NEWS: Roseville's House Of Oliver Restaurant Reopens After Deadly Shooting
Deputies say an investigation found no criminal activity in the initial incident.