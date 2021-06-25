WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers say they are investigating a homicide after housekeeping staff found a man dead inside a room at a Woodland motel late Friday morning.
Woodland police say, around 11 a.m., they got a call from the Quality Inn about the discovery.
Apparently, housekeeping staff were cleaning one of the guest rooms when they found a man dead. Officers and detectives immediately responded to the scene.
Exactly what led up to the man’s death is unclear, but detectives are investigating it as a homicide.
The man's name and exact age not been released. Detectives have also not released any information about any possible suspects at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call police at (530) 666-2411.