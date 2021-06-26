MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Officers arrested a man accused of a string of residential burglaries along Buchanan Street this week, the Marysville Police Department said on Saturday.
Jedidiah Jack Buttelo, 28, was arrested at around 8:15 p.m. Friday at 3rd and E streets. Marysville police said the string of burglaries was reported early Friday morning from the 2200 and 2400 blocks of Buchanan Street.READ MORE: Woman, 35, Killed In Crash While Exiting Highway In Rancho Cordova
Investigators were able to confirm several items that were stolen from the homes and located a backpack that led them to identify Buttelo as the suspect, the police department said.READ MORE: Evacuations Lifted After Crews Contain Fire In El Dorado County
A search of Buttelo’s Marysville home along East 17th Street uncovered several stolen items from the reported burglaries.MORE NEWS: Surfer Bitten By Great White Shark Off San Mateo Coast, Nearby Beaches Closed
Buttelo was booked into the Yolo County Jail with bail set at $50,000.