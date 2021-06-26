ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The hot summer sun didn’t stop people from enjoying their weekend and trying to cool off at the Placer County Fair.

The taste of normalcy included music, fair fun and, of course, the food. But hot dogs weren’t the only things sizzling on this Saturday.

“It’s hot!” said Hanna, one of the many who braved the heat for a chance at some fun.

Her description of the day was felt by many drawn to the fair. Some others, though, chose the most practical way to beat the heat.

“We left brother and dad at home cause they said it was too hot,” said Samantha, who was there with her son, Ryder.

Fitting for his name, he was most excited for the rides. The heat couldn’t keep them away.

“It’s been so long since we’ve been able to get out and see people without masks,” Samantha said.

They snagged ice cream cones to cool down.

“It helps always, right?” she asked.

Many found relief throughout the evening whether through a cold glass of lemonade, a handheld fan or one fair-goer’s unique claim to a quick chill.

“I cooled off in the duck pond – that game, just climbed in it,” said Jack, who showed his pigs at the fair, too.

To him, spending the day in the sun is worth it for his favorite parts.

“Being out here with my animals working and with them,” he said.

A sweaty Saturday amid another heatwave couldn’t keep people from taking on tradition and cooling off at the carnival.