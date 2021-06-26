ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Friends of the woman shot and killed while working at Roseville’s House of Oliver restaurant took a stand Saturday against domestic violence.

They hosted a fundraiser in her honor of Vita Joga, 51, while looking to help others – putting power to pain.

“You begin to ask yourself questions, ‘What could we have done?’ ” said Matthew Oliver, the owner of the restaurant.

“Vita was such a bright light to the community at House of Oliver and what we want to do is put power behind what she stood for,” Oliver added.

Joga was shot and killed Monday while working at the restaurant, and friends say the suspected shooter, 48-year-old Johnnie Jordan, was Joga’s ex-fiance.

“She made the brave choice to make a difference and to stop the domestic violence that was taking place in her home,” Oliver said. “We want to help others to make that stand as well.”

Saturday, the restaurant served up dinner and a show with all proceeds from the concert going to local charities and a new effort the restaurant is starting called “Stand Up Against Domestic Violence.”

Oliver says it’s just the first step they are taking to help prevent another tragedy.

“What we want to do is make it easier for people to get the help that they need, so they can get freedom, they can heal and they can grow,” he said.

It’s a reality Oliver says the restaurant industry is all too familiar with.

“When these domestic violence situations get to this extreme, that a large percent of them are coming from the restaurant industry, it’s an unspoken, untalked about, undealt with situation and we can no longer allow that to be silenced,” he said.

It’s a mission to help others that Oliver says will not grow cold.

“Vita impacted my life forever and this passion to be able to help people, it’s going to continue,” he said.

Oliver says they have raised around $11,000 so far. The money will be used to help domestic violence survivors with ties to the restaurant industry: to house them, pay for legal fees and other resources. Anyone in need is asked to contact the restaurant directly.