RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A 35-year-old woman died in a crash while exiting Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp. A minivan collided with a sound wall.
Rancho Cordova police said the crash forced a full closure of Sunrise Boulevard in the area, which reopened more than four hours later.
No other persons or vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said. Investigators said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
The identity of the woman has not yet been released.