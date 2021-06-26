NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Rescue divers recovered a body believed to be a California man from the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe on Friday night, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Though the body has not yet been officially identified, authorities said the body fits the description of Xavier Olivas, 69, who went missing after jumping from a boat into the water hours earlier.READ MORE: Police: Man Bites Officer Trying To Arrest Him In Stockton
Olivas (pictured right), of Yucca Valley in San Bernadino County, reportedly jumped into the water with intentions to swim to shore and has not been seen since.READ MORE: Woman, 35, Killed In Crash While Exiting Highway In Rancho Cordova
The body was found submerged in the water just off of Chimney Beach in Carson City.MORE NEWS: Evacuations Lifted After Crews Contain Fire In El Dorado County
A medical examiner is working to officially identify the body and determine a cause of death.