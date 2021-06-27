STOCKTON (CBS13) – A crash between two vehicles in Stockton this weekend left one person dead, police said on Sunday.
The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at El Dorado Street and Ivy Avenue in the Seaport District.
According to the Stockton Police Department, one of the drivers died at the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released.
Two others were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. As of 5 p.m., their conditions were unknown.
The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.