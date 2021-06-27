MANTECA (CBS13) – Manteca police on Sunday said officers were investigating a man’s death that came after he was involved in a fight this weekend.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a local hospital where the person had already died, the department said.READ MORE: Homeless Woman Arrested In Patterson On Attempted Kidnapping, Burglary Charges
After learning of the prior altercation, detectives went to the 200 block of North Main Street where they located a crime scene and processed it for evidence. Manteca police said investigators didn’t clear the scene until 8 a.m. Sunday.READ MORE: California's Power Grid Operator Says 'No Plans For A Flex Alert' Monday
Information regarding the fight and any other involved individuals was not released.
The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin has been notified.MORE NEWS: IN PHOTOS: Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Tahoe Vacation Compound Up For Sale, Asking Price: $41 Million
Anyone who may have information on the situation is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department.