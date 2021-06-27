SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starting Monday, “Safe and Sane” fireworks will go on sale across the region.
Firework sales are an annual fundraising tradition for many local non-profits, but this year, they're bracing for big cuts due to limited firework supplies because of COVID-related backups in the supply chain from China.
“We’re probably anticipating a 50% hit, at least on the fundraising,” said Kyle LaPerle, president of the West Sacramento Moose Family Center. “There’s going to be a scramble for people looking for a particular firework.”
Officials are reminding everyone to only buy fireworks from trustworthy vendors and to make sure the fireworks have a "Safe and Sane" seal on them.
It is also advised to have water nearby when setting them off. Anyone who starts a fire will be liable for the cost of putting it out and any damage it causes.
Sacramento already has an illegal fireworks task force patrolling the streets to watch out for any illegal items being set off.
Already this year, Sacramento investigators have confiscated 1,500-pounds of prohibited contraband. Just this weekend, Manteca police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old who was in possession of more than 300 pounds of illegal fireworks.