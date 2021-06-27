RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The woman who died in a crash while exiting Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova on Saturday has been identified.
According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, 35-year-old Theresa Litzinger, of Sacramento, was the victim in the crash that happened just after 6 a.m. at the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp. She was the driver of a minivan that collided with a sound wall.
Rancho Cordova police said the crash forced a full closure of Sunrise Boulevard in the area, which reopened more than four hours later.
Litzinger was the only person involved in the crash.
Investigators said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.