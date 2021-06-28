Man Already In Custody Suspected Of Vandalizing Roseville Facility For Kids With Special NeedsOn June 19 -- about a week after it opened -- windows of Gigi’s Playhouse were defaced with graffiti and hate speech directed toward people with down syndrome. On Monday, 50-year-old Alfred Busby was arrested in Sacramento County in connection with another crime. Police have identified him as a suspect in the vandalism as well.

12 minutes ago

Spanish Teacher Recording Using Racist Language During Lesson At School In SacramentoA teacher at Kit Carson Academy in Sacramento is coming under fire after she was recorded saying racist words are OK to use. Now, the community is demanding answers. The school district has apologized to students. The principal of the school has not returned our requests for comment on the incident.

16 minutes ago

Lava Fire Forces Evacuations In Sikiyou CountyAccording to reports, between 8,000-10,000 people were under evacuation orders Monday. The fire comes as much of California battles triple-digit heat.

30 minutes ago

Questions Linger About California's Operating BudgetState lawmakers are voting on a record-breaking budget, but there are still many lingering questions. Lawmakers voiced frustration that many specifics are going to be worked out in trailer bills drafted behind closed doors, quickly enacted without much public exposure.

54 minutes ago

Calaveras Shooting Leads To Investigation Into Illegal Pot Growing OperationsA man was arrested in Calaveras County, accused of killing his neighbor, after they were arguing about target practice.

2 hours ago