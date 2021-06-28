NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Evacuations were ordered due to a fire near Highway 20 in Nevada County early Monday afternoon.
Local fire and law enforcement units on scene of a fire on Highway 20 near Brighton Street. Evacuations are in place near Brighton St. Follow all instructions from ZoneHaven and CodeRED messaging. pic.twitter.com/jgvfOvlcq5
— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) June 28, 2021
The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says evacuations were in place near Brighton Street.
The evacuations were lifted just before 2 p.m.
Updates to follow.