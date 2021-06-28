COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Evacuations were ordered due to a fire near Highway 20 in Nevada County early Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning near Brighton Street in the Grass Valley area.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says evacuations were in place near Brighton Street.

The evacuations were lifted just before 2 p.m.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

Updates to follow.