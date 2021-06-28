GALT (CBS13) — Javier Montanez, Jr., the suspect in a more than decade-old homicide case in Galt, has been convicted of second-degree murder.
Back on Jan. 6, 2006, 19-year-old Clinton Poole was found fatally stabbed along the 700 block of Moose Creek Way after a large fight involving 30-40 people.
Witnesses reported seeing Poole get attacked by a group of suspects while he was standing on his front porch watching the fight unfold. The fighting stopped and Poole was reportedly seen standing by his garage door when Montanez, Jr. came up to him and stabbed him in the chest.
Montanez, Jr. fled to Mexico after the incident. Authorities located Montanez, Jr. in 2018 and extradited him back to the US.
On Monday, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury had convicted Montanez, Jr.
Montanez, Jr. is now facing a maximum sentence of 16 years to life in prison. He’s set to be sentenced on Aug. 20.