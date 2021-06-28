GOLD RUN (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting a church caretaker during an apparent burglary attempt in Gold Run last week.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Friday afternoon, the caretaker of the Pioneer Union Church confronted a suspected burglary on the property when that suspect – identified as John Waninger – allegedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire.READ MORE: Olivehurst Woman, 30, Suspect Of Having Sexual Relationship With Minor
Waninger ran off into the woods after the shooting and a search began. With the help of a K9 unit from the Elk Grove Police Department, deputies spotted Waninger about a mile down the freeway and took him into custody.READ MORE: Fireworks Now On Sale In Sacramento County, But Stands Warn Stock Will Probably Go Fast
Deputies say the caretaker was hurt in the shooting but is expected to be OK.
Waninger, 25, has been booked into jail and is facing charges of attempted murder, burglary and robbery.MORE NEWS: California Adds Florida, 4 Other States To State-Funded Travel Ban Over Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws
According to the jail booking logs, Waninger also had a warrant out of San Bernardino County for a murder charge.