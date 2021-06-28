SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s official: fireworks are for sale.

It’s the day many non-profits have been waiting for – and you better not wait too long to get yours.

“We’re all volunteers,” said Tom Econome.

Econome has been working at this fireworks stand at the corner of Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane for more than a decade supporting half a dozen non-profits.

“We pool a bunch of people together from smaller entities,” Econome said.

It’s one of 150 fireworks stands inspected by Sac Metro Fire.

“We have 12 fire inspectors to inspect all these booths to make sure they are safe,” said Diana Schmidt, who oversees them.

They make sure all products have the “safe and sane” label and that each is equipped with all the proper safety equipment

“This one here is the state fire marshal seal that all the products have to have,” she said as she looked through the inventory.

People lined up early for fireworks. Demand was great because most shows were canceled. Disruptions to supply chains coming out of China are being blamed for a fireworks shortage.

“Last year we ran out about 3 o’clock on the Fourth of July. I think we’re going to run out on Saturday the 3rd because payday is Friday,” Econome said.

Fewer fireworks and a desire to celebrate at home have authorities concerned many will look online.

“If you are purchasing fireworks online – it is illegal. It is a crime and you can be prosecuted for that,” Schmidt said.

Law enforcement is responsible for monitoring illegal fireworks. A new free online reporting app allows Sacramento residents to report illegal fireworks.