CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — The man suspected in a chaotic incident that started with a deadly hit-and-run crash and ended in a gun battle in Carmichael has been identified.

This bizarre incident – which happened back on June 21 – consisted of two different crime scenes: one being a grocery store parking lot and the other the Carmichael Elks Lodge facility. Deputies say that’s where the wife of one of the victims brought things to an end.

A witness tried to help after the truck rammed a person in the parking lot. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect then circled back and hit the good Samaritan, too.

Authorities said the first person who was hit died. The suspect sped away, but later crashed into a car a block away near Cypress Avenue and Hackberry Lane.

The suspect then got out with what looked like a crowbar and started hitting the car and a third victim. The victim was able to get away with the help of a private security guard nearby.

Deputies say the suspect then turned into the parking lot of the Elks Lodge on that street. The suspect then allegedly took out a gun and approached a man in a trailer. The two got into a fight and the gun went off.

The fight then ended when the victim’s wife came out of the trailer and shot the suspect.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office identified 39-year-old Sacramento resident Jorge Armando Zepeda as the suspect.

Zepeda is now facing charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and assault with a deadly weapon. He had been getting treatment for injuries suffered in the incident and was only booked into Sacramento County Jail on Monday after being medically cleared.