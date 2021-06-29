Inmate Tries To Run Away From Fresno County CourthouseDeputies were able to eventually subdue the inmate who now faces several felony charges as a result of the incident.

Family Of Foxes Take Over Sacramento PropertyA Sacramento County homeowner wasn't sure what was in his backyard, but Bob Evans is now happy that a family of foxes are there. They were going after the rats. "They were a good clean-up crew," he said.

Parents And Students At Sacramento School React To Teacher Encouraging Kids To Use N-WordStudents and parents are speaking out after CBS13 first played you an audio recording of a Spanish teacher in Sacramento using racist language in front of students.

Lava Fire In Siskiyou County Fuels ConcernsAll eyes are on a raging wildfire that has already forced thousands of people from their homes. The threat comes amid staffing shortages. Authorities say strong winds and conditions are making it tougher for crews to get it under control. The extreme dry conditions have left chunks of the state at high risk.

Mom Alarmed After Homeless Man Points At Daughter, Asks 'How Much For The Little Girl?'A creepy encounter has put a Dixon mother and her community on edge. Surveillance video shows the encounter at Dixon Charity Shop. With the owner’s 8-year-old daughter eating ice cream at the front counter next to two employees, a man who appears to be a transient walks up to the front door and says is this the “little white girl kidnapping crew?”

